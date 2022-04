BS Report: April 27th – The Falcons in the Draft

The Falcons have the 8th pick in the NFL Draft this weekend, and they have a lot of spots to fill. Bill Shanks explains why it might not be the best time to get a new QB and looks at some former Bulldogs that might be a good fit.