Bruce Elementary students receive bikes donated by 100 Black Men of Middle Georgia

Students at Bruce Elementary School in Macon received a nice Christmas surprise on Tuesday.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) –

The organization “100 Black Men of Middle Georgia” delivered more than 50 bikes to the students.

They got to pick out their own bike and take it home for Christmas.

The group says the bikes are gifts for finishing school, and they enjoyed seeing the joy in the students’ faces.

“We’re in the spirit of giving right now and making kids feel loved and wanted, and I think that’s what the community needs to do: rally around these schools,” the organization’s president Bruce Riggins said.

Along with the bike donation, the commissioner of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) donated more than 40 pairs of Nikes to the students.