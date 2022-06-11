Brookdale Resource Center says it has space for those recently removed from homeless camp

It's hard to tell an area off Riverside Drive near downtown Macon was recently a homeless camp.

“There was urine, feces, there were fires,” said Alison Bender, Executive Director for the Brookdale Resource Center.

The county cleared the camp this week.

Bender says she visited the camp with Daybreak and the Salvation Army to talk with the people about the resources available to them.

“I think that they just needed to know about the opportunities that were out there for them,” she said. “But just having folks live in that type of situation was unsettling, because they don’t have to live that way.”

Kate Lambert Barnes is the owner of Barks N Brews, which is not far from where the homeless camp was.



We spoke with her over the phone. She says there have been very few issues with the homeless population and that she hopes the county has somewhere else the people can go.

“I know that Brookdale has lots of spaces,” she said. “I just don’t know numbers and things like that, but hopefully they’ll have a place for them that accommodates them and their belongings that they want to take with them.”

She says Barks N Brews would be happy to help with the relocation efforts. She also wants to remind everyone to be kind to the homeless population.

“Different circumstances bring them to that place,” she said. “So don’t be scared of them, to chat with them, to get their story. That’s the best way to help them is to connect with them first. We need to chip in as a community and figure out the best thing for them.”

Macon-Bibb County’s Public Information Officer, Chris Floore, says the county offered transportation to local shelters.



Brookdale Resource Center says no one from the encampment has come in yet but that it does have room for men and women and several spaces for families.