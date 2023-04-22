Brookdale Resource Center in Macon seeks volunteers for garden planting initiative

The Brookdale Resource Center is seeking volunteers to help plant their garden, which aims to provide food for residents and serve as an educational opportunity for students and the community.

A planting event will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3600 Brookdale Avenue.

“Gardening is not only helping to feed the residents here in Brookdale, but it’s therapeutic and it brings people together in a sense of community,” garden manager Susan Fisher said.

The resource center will provide water and gardening tools for those who participate.

To get involved, visit the United Way of Central Georgia’s website for contact information.