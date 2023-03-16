Brookdale Resource Center announces new community garden

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Residents at the Brookdale Resource Center will soon have access to fresh and healthy homegrown food.

Representatives from several organizations gathered Thursday to announce the installation of a community garden at the center.

The garden is planned to feed more than hundred people for one year. The goal of the garden is to provide a source of healthy food for residents at the resource center.

According to Alison Bender, Executive Director at Brookdale Resource Center, the garden will provide a source of healthy food and educate the community on agriculture.

“It’ll also give the opportunity for the residents themselves to participate and see what it takes for farmers to grow the food that comes,” Bender said. “And have our children that are staying here with their families have an education day as well.”

During the announcement, Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller was awarded a check by the Georgia Farm Bureau to help fund the garden.

Food to be grown includes green beans, tomatoes, squash and okra. The garden is also planned to feature raised garden beds, a chicken coop, a blueberry orchard and a shade pavilion.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the center can attend a community planting day on April 11.