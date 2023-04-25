Brookdale needs volunteers to help plant blueberry bushes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The garden at the Brookdale Resource Center in Macon is looking for volunteers to help plant blueberry bushes.

The garden supplies fresh fruit and vegetables for residents at the resource center. Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller helped till the ground for the blueberries. Mayor Miller says volunteering is important to the Macon-Bibb community.

“I think its important for people to learn to volunteer, its all good work,” say Mayor Miller. “I think its something that everybody can do, whether you can come out here all day or just for a few hours, we need all the volunteers we can get to make this project work”

The volunteer event is happening on Thursday at 6:00pm. You can sign up by emailing bibb.extension@uga.edu or call 478-751-6338.