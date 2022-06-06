British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence vote that could oust him from power.

Discontent with his rule is finally threatening to topple a politician who has often seemed invincible despite many scandals. The charismatic leader renowned for his ability to connect with voters has recently struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others.

Still, most political observers think he will defeat the challenge Monday and remain prime minister. But the fact that enough lawmakers are demanding a vote represents a watershed moment for him. A narrow victory would leave him a hobbled leader whose days are likely numbered.