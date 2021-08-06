Bright City returns to Macon with ‘WILD’, a public art exhibit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — NewTown Macon and Dashboard U.S. announced Friday that they will be working on a major public art installation in Macon, Georgia, exploring the theme “WILD” with Bright City.

According to the release, the installation will feature works by 14 local and regional photographers. These artists aim to capture aspects of nature as it relates to Macon, and how they can transform the everyday into something curious to illuminate the “wild” side of the city.

The announcement also mentions that in addition to the photo exhibition, there will also be a public installation called “In the End, Only the Birds are Free”, made by Ruth Stanford, in which large scale models of birds will glide through a Macon alleyway.

An opening event in connection to this exhibition will take place Friday, August 6, between 7:00 p.m – 10:00 p.m. at NewTown Macon and 2nd Street Lane.