Bridge replacement project to shift traffic lanes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A major construction project that began in 2019 is making strides as 4 out of 8 bridges to be replaced are now ready to be used, marking the halfway point of the project which is anticipated to be complete in summer of 2022.

The roads affected by the project and shift will be US 41/ Georgia 11/ Georgia 49 / and Houston Road in the south Macon-Bibb County area.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) says this step will result in a major shift as all 2-way traffic that was travelling on the corridor’s usual northbound lanes will be moved to the usual southbound lanes so that construction on the remaining 4 bridges can be completed.

The shift is scheduled to happen at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 26 and the maneuver is expected to continue past midnight. Traffic will be permitted through the corridor but will be paced by law enforcement officers. Backups in the area are expected and drivers are encouraged to find different routes to avoid traffic congestion in the area.