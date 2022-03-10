BREAKING: Single-vehicle wreck on Highway 247 draws emergency services

UPDATE: The BCSO says that the driver and the passenger were taken to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance and are doing well, both are listed in stable condition.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A wreck off Highway 247 by Christian Fellowship Academy Thursday morning drew in several emergency services.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was called into the 911 center around 8:46 a.m. BCSO says that its a one-vehicle accident involving a silver SUV that has overturned into a ditch.

The severity of injuries has yet to be released.

