Braves hold their championship parade

The Atlanta Braves hosted their first parade since 1995

The Atlanta Braves fans were out in downtown Atlanta to celebrate the first World Series title since 1995.

The Braves championship parade began in downtown Atlanta and finished in Truist Park where they had a trophy presentation and performances from Ludacris and Big Boi.

Fans of all ages came to celebrate: some who witnessed the 1995 championship and some who witnessed history for the first time.

41NBC sports reporter, Shaaz Peerani, spoke to fans during the celebration.