Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia hosting community food drive

You have until Wednesday November 17 to donate

Boys and Girls Clubs Host Community Food Drive Community Food Drive

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia wants to give back. The organization is hosting a community food drive. This includes collecting canned goods and nonperishable items.

Organizers say the local boys and girls are excited to help. And everything collected will go to the “Loaves and Fishes Ministry of Macon.”

“When we have these kids in our clubs, we’re bringing up and teaching them about good character and citizenship and leadership,” said Rachelle Wilson with BGCCG. “We want them to engage in the community in a way outside of themselves in a way that’s bigger.”

You have until Wednesday November 17 to donate canned goods or perishable items.

You can donate at two locations:

Murphy Felton Tindall Unit: located at 841 Anthony Road Macon Ga, 31204

King Danforth Unit: located at 1301 Shurling Drive, Macon Ga, 31211

Both locations are open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.