Box trailer theft; suspects unidentified

Box Trailer 3Box Trailer 2Box Trailer 1

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying the suspects behind a box trailer theft.

The box trailer was stolen from 120 Oney Drive in South Bibb county on July 4, at 12:35 a.m. by unknown suspects in the light-colored Suburban/similar SUV that is pictured.

The information for the stolen trailer is:

2013 SGAC Trailer

Model SH612 SA
TAG: TL4MB09
VIN: 54GVC12D9D7006619

If you can help identify or locate these suspects, please contact Investigator Shaun Bridger at (478) 951-5851 or  Sbridger@maconbibb.us .

Or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.

