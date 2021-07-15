Booth Road shooting suspects arrested for Homicide

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department has arrested 2 suspects in connection to the murder of Gregory Arnett who was found shot in his parked vehicle at Walmart on Booth Rd. on July 7.

The police have arrested 20 year-old Rickey Martin Jr. and a 13 year-old juvenile on charges of Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection to the case. It was found that the motive for the shooting appears to be hijacking a motor vehicle.

The arrests result from a thorough investigation led by Detectives Paul Peck and Gary Chambers.