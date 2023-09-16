Bonaire Middle School’s Symphonic Band to partake in special music performance

The band was supposed to perform at the Southeastern Regional Concert Festival in 2020, but couldn't due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A local middle school is getting a chance to show off its musical prowess as one of a few schools selected for a southeastern-based performance.

Bonaire Middle School’s Symphonic Band will perform in the 2024 Southeastern Regional Concert Festival.

In May, band director Leah Williams submitted a recording of the Symphonic Band to the Southeastern Regional Concert Festival held at Georgia State University.

“They listened to our recordings and they get two evaluators and the evaluators don’t know who they’re listening to, it’s anonymous and then they selected the top seven recordings that they considered to be the top seven, and this is from the Southeast not just Georgia and our band was one of the seven selected,” Williams explained.

Williams said this opportunity has been a long time coming. Bonaire Middle was supposed to go to the Southeastern Regional Concert Festival in 2020, but couldn’t due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We actually locked down the week we were supposed to perform, which was heartbreaking. It was heartbreaking for me it was heartbreaking for the kids and I was so sad that they did not get this opportunity and ever since then it’s been a rebuilding process.” said Williams.

The students will practice throughout the school year to prepare for the concert, and showcase some of their pieces at school concerts during the fall and early spring.

Performances will be at Georgia State on March 20. If you’d like to see them perform a little closer to home though, there are concert opportunities in Middle Georgia.

Click here for a look at the band’s schedule.