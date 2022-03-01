BOLO: 2 Men wanted after theft at hardware store and pet supplies store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 2 suspects and a vehicle that may be connected to them after a theft at the ACE Hardware and Pet Supplies Plus on Forsyth Road.

According to a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) notice from the Sheriff’s Office, 2 male suspects stole five to seven 24 pound bags of Blue Wilderness dog food from Pet Supplies Plus, as well as a Milwaukee M18 drill from ACE before driving away in a from the scenes in the Ford Ranger truck pictured here. The 2 separate incidents occurred on February 17th and February 28th.

The first suspect is described as wearing a blue jacket with a red shirt and a face mask. The second suspect is described as wearing a greenish coat with a hood and jeans.

Anyone with information on these suspects, this truck, or this incident is urged to call Investigator Lt. Robbie Joiner at 478-310-3978 or email Deputy Jeffrey Johnson at jdjohnson@maconbibb.us, or call Macon Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.