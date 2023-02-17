Boil water advisory lifted in parts of Milledgeville

A boil water advisory had been in place this week, after a water main broke Sunday afternoon on Martin Luther King Junior Drive.

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Milledgeville Water Department has lifted the boil water advisory for certain areas.

According to the city’s Facebook Page, the water has been deemed safe for those on North ABC Street and Stadium Street. Also for those at Atrium Health Navicent,

and Zchimmer & Schwartz are in the clear.

The break forced the school system to close on Monday, along with the Baldwin Health Department.