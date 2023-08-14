Boil water advisory in effect for portion of Milledgeville

The City of Milledgeville's Water and Sewer Department issued a boil water advisory Monday due to a water main break.

A city news release says the advisory is in effect for 127 Blandy Road, Meriweather Circle, Pine Lane Drive and Stevens Drive until further notice.

“Water pressure in these areas has dropped to dangerously low levels,” the release stated.” When this occurs a potential health hazard may exist in the areas of zero pressure from backflow and/or back-siphonage of water of unknown quality into the water distribution system.”

All citizens in these areas are advised to boil all water for at least one minute prior to use for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food.

If you have questions, call (478) 414-4052.