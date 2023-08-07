Boil water advisory closes schools in Macon County

Macon County schools are closed Monday and Tuesday.

MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon County schools are closed to students due to a boil water advisory. According to the Montezuma Police Department Facebook page, there was a water main break in a water line that services Macon County Elementary School.

Due to the boil water advisory in Oglethorpe, Macon County schools are closed Monday and Tuesday. The school district’s website says Monday and Tuesday will be a professional learning day for faculty and staff.

The school district anticipates that students will return to school on Wednesday.

If the advisory is not lifted, the Macon County School System will notify parents using Shout point and/or Facebook. She school system goes on to say it is working very closely with the city of Oglethorpe to provide updates. And it apologizes for any inconvenience.