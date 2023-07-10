UPDATE: Body found at Rice Mill Road identified

UPDATE: The BCSO says the victim has been identified as 49-year-old Lawrence Elliott Phelps Jr. of Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male who was found on the side of the road.

BCSO says, the victim was found near the intersection of Rice mill road and Saint Charles place Sunday afternoon at around 1:15 p.m.

They say they’re aren’t any signs of foul play, but Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.