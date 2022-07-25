Body found at I-75/I-16 split

The Coroner is working to identify the remains

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A body was found over the weekend and now the Bibb County Coroner is working to identify it.

Coroner Leon Jones tells 41nbc the body of a white male in his 30s or 40s was found Saturday near the I-75/I-16 split.

Jones says the death appears to be due to natural causes, but an autopsy will be performed.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.