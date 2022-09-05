Body found at Elm Street and 5th Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A body was found in Macon Monday morning around 8:46 a.m.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that an unidentified homeless woman was found dead in a creek by the intersection of 5th Street and Elm Street.

Jones says a witness saw the woman in the woods Sunday, and thought she was laying there to cool off. When the witness saw the woman again Monday, he called authorities.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to call the BCSO at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.