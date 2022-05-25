Blood donations needed heading into summer

Blood donations have picked up in recent months but not enough to be fully back to normal.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Blood donations have picked up in recent months but not enough to be fully back to normal.

According to Evan Peterson, Regional Communications Manager for the Red Cross of Georgia, the Red Cross likes to see a five day supply of blood, and right now, they’re at a three day supply.

“There is still a significant need for blood,” he said. “And that’s why we’re asking people, if you’ve got 15 minutes to spare, please jump in that chair and donate.”

Dr. Dennis Ashley, Director Of Trauma Surgery at Atrium Health Navicent, says the hospital’s blood supply is okay right now, but the hospital typically sees a shortage of blood and a rise in trauma cases in the summer months.

He asks that everyone consider donating blood this summer if possible.

“The Red Cross, The Medical Center, we’ve all tried to make it as easy as we can for people to get access,” he said. “You can go online and find a place and a time that’s convenient for you to donate blood. That really is helpful for us in the healthcare field to know that there’s a supply coming in.”

Peterson says donating isn’t the only way you can help with the blood shortage. You can also help by hosting a blood drive or even just spreading the word.

“You would be surprised how much word of mouth helps to get someone to make a donation or host a drive,” he said. “We want you to tell people about it, because talking about it and acting on it is how we get to saving peoples lives.”

Dr. Ashley says blood donations can be life-saving when it comes to severe trauma patients. Even with all the technological advances, he says having easy access to blood can make a difference.

“At the end of the day, when patients are bleeding out in the field, whether they get here by ground, ambulance, or helicopter, we have to have blood to replace what they’ve lost to give us a fighting chance,” he said.

Just one blood donation can help save up to three lives.

On May 31, 41NBC will host our 10th annual Memorial Day blood drive at the following locations and times:

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sardis-Heard Funerals & Cremation Center, 6125 Houston Rd., Macon Hart’s Mortuary, 307 Pecan Ln., Gray Central Georgia Technical College | Health Sciences Building, Room H107, 54 Hwy 22 W Milledgeville Stubbs Park,130 Park Place, Dublin

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pruitt Health Hospice , 6060 Lakeside Commons Dr., Macon



You can use the Blood Donor App or visit the Red Cross website for more information or to make an appointment. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Be sure to use sponsor code 41NBC.