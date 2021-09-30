Bleckley County shows support for local high school teams

Cochran is going all out to show support for the Royals.

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to Cochran Mayor Billy Yeomans, there’s nothing like being under the lights on Fridays in Bleckley County.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or what you are or your status, everybody comes together for Friday night football,” Yeomans explained.

The Downtown Development Authority just put up its latest show of support for the Bleckley County Royals, with flags throughout the city. High school athletes like Darci Dillard say they could not be more thrilled.

“Just to know everybody in our hometown, we’re so close,” Dillard, who plays softball, said. “Just knowing that everyone is supporting us and having our back just makes us feel alive.”

Although the support is nice, Dillard and head football coach Von Lassoter say it’s typical Bleckley County style.

“Our town shuts down whenever our kids do anything,” Lassiter said. “You know we have a football game Friday night and the whole town is there. There’s not much else going on. They’re all there, and it’s fun to see that carry over from the stadium to downtown.”

Tyler Wilcox says the decorations and hometown support will definitely encourage his team to take Bleckley County all the way this year.

“I say it’s very important, because like at our games that’s what we listen to,” he said. “We like to hear the crowd to get us pumped up and stuff.”

Coach Lassiter says the team has had a great season so far and hopes the hometown support gives them the edge in their next few games.

The Royals are 5-0 and play Jasper County at home on Friday night. Kickoff is at 7:30.