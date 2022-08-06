Bleckley County School District debuts new primary school

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Friday marked the first day of school for Bleckley County students and the first day of the new Bleckley County Primary School being open.

The school holds preschool through second grade. Before the new building, preschool students were located in a separate building.

Principal Quent Floyd says the new setup is safer for students.

Each classroom holds up to 22 students, and all of the classrooms are equipped with a 75-inch touch board for interactive learning.

Teachers also have a direct link to the office on their lanyards in case of an emergency.

“I just think it’s a state of the art facility,” media specialist Janie Cahill said. “When we have that kind of stuff with the state of the art teachers, I just think overall, our focus is the education of these students.”