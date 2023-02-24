Bike Walk Macon to host historic Pleasant Hill bike tour Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bike Walk Macon is hosting a historic Pleasant Hill bicycle tour Saturday morning that will highlight the history and culture of the neighborhood that was founded in 1879.

Riders will pass more than 10 cultural and historical sites in Macon’s Pleasant Hill community.

“A lot of people do know about Pleasant Hill,” resident Tonja Khabir said. “They know about its history and culture. We just want to keep that in the minds of people so that we can continue to embrace the legacy and celebrate the reasons why African Americans are important and what they have contributed to the city of Macon-Bibb.”

The free event is happening Saturday morning at 10. You can register at the Little Richard House, located at 416 Craft Street.