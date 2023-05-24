Bike Walk Macon partners with Macon-Bibb Transit Authority to encourage alternate transportation Friday

In an effort to reduce carbon emissions and promote healthier living, Bike Walk Macon and the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority are teaming up to encourage Middle Georgians to consider alternate forms of transportation on Friday, May 26.

Rachel Umana, the Executive Director of Bike Walk Macon, believes “Car Free Day” is a “win-win” situation for the individual and the community.

“At least doing it once or twice a week can be better for your health, your mental health, it’s better for the environment,” she said.

The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority (MTA) is offering free bus rides for the day, inviting participants to discover the city without the use of personal vehicles.

Bike Walk Macon’s goal is to motivate at least 200 Macon residents to ditch their cars for the day. The overall aim is to reduce pollution and carbon footprint, promote physical and mental health and instill a sense of community through shared transportation.

