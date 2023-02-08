Bike Walk Macon hosting ‘Night Cycling 101’ Thursday to promote safe biking

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bike Walk Macon is hosting a Night Cycling 101 event on Thursday, February 9 for commuters looking to cycle safer in downtown Macon during the afternoon and night hours.

The event will include a group ride and discussion of safety tips.

Education and Engagement Manager at Bike Walk Macon, Kaylee Pruitt, says the event is for beginner to intermediate bicyclists who may be less comfortable with biking at night.

The event will start with a video and lesson in a classroom setting followed by a ride at dusk around downtown to help participants become comfortable with riding in the street at night.