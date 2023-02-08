Bike Walk Macon hosting ‘Night Cycling 101’ Thursday to promote safe biking
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bike Walk Macon is hosting a Night Cycling 101 event on Thursday, February 9 for commuters looking to cycle safer in downtown Macon during the afternoon and night hours.
The event will include a group ride and discussion of safety tips.
Education and Engagement Manager at Bike Walk Macon, Kaylee Pruitt, says the event is for beginner to intermediate bicyclists who may be less comfortable with biking at night.
The event will start with a video and lesson in a classroom setting followed by a ride at dusk around downtown to help participants become comfortable with riding in the street at night.
“We’re hosting a night cycling class for beginner to intermediate bicyclists, people who are maybe less comfortable with biking at night,” Pruitt said. “Rudy’s gonna show a video, and we’re gonna do a quick lesson in a classroom setting, and then he’s gonna take us all out for a ride at dusk around downtown just to get people comfortable with riding in the street at night.”
Bike Walk Macon will hold the event on High Street from 6 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, click here.