Bike Walk Macon getting people back on bikes

MACON, Ga(41NBC/WMGT)- Macon Bike Walk is hosting a beginner bike riding class– for adults.

The goal of the class is to help adults to start or get back into biking.

The class will go over basics like pedaling, getting on and off a bike and stopping. It will be held Sunday, January 23rd at Luther Williams field.

The class is free to anyone who wants to go. You can register for the event at bikewalkmacon.com.