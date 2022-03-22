Big crowds show up for first weekend of Cherry Blossom Festival

The 40th Cherry Blossom Festival is underway, and festival organizers say they are amazed at the turnout so far.

Festival planners want to remind people to be patient as lines form to get into Carolyn Crayton Park.

If you plan to attend, you also need to keep in mind that there is a new clear bag policy.

Festival Chair Elizabeth Cleveland says this is to help keep everyone safe.

“You can’t bring your hand bag or anything in,” she said. “You do have to have a clear bag instead, and on Saturdays, they’ll be selling them at both gates. Apparel Authority has done them for us.”

Organizers say the response to the clear bag policy has been mostly positive.

To ensure lines move quickly, they want to remind you there are two entrances to get into the park.