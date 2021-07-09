Biden signs competition order that targets big business

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday that targets what he says are anticompetitive practices in tech, health care and other parts of the economy while also boosting workers’ wages and consumer protections.

The order includes calls for banning or limiting noncompete agreements to help boost wages and for allowing rule changes that would pave the way for hearing aids to be sold over the counter at drugstores, among other things.

It includes a flurry of initiatives that could lead to new federal regulations, but it also includes plenty of language that simply encourages agencies to take action meant to bolster worker and consumer protections.