Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is blasting what he calls a “radical” leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

On Tuesday, Biden warned that a “whole range of rights” are in jeopardy if it holds. The court cautioned that the draft was not final, and Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”

Biden said he would work with Congress to legislate the right to abortion into federal law. But such efforts have failed in the past.