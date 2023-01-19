Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at Forsyth Road Subway

Deputies say two males demanded money from the clerk and fled with cash.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that happened at Subway restaurant located at 4450 Forsyth Road just before 9:30 Wednesday night.

Witnesses told deputies two male suspects entered the store, one of whom was armed with a firearm. The suspects demanded money from the clerk and fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspects are described as skinny and wearing dark clothing.

The incident is currently under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

