Bibb Sheriff’s Office: 5,000+ warnings, 2,000+ citations issued following installation of school zone speed cameras

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it's taking an extra measure to keep students safe.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is taking an extra measure to keep students safe.

It recently partnered with county leaders to purchase cameras from Altumint.

Major Brade Wolfe, who oversees patrol operations for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, says the cameras will give deputies an extra set of eyes.

Resident Mildred Fleming says she witnesses hundred of cars speeding on Anthony Road.

“They take it for a speed zone, like it’s a racetrack,” she said. “And that’s just dangerous.”

Major Wolfe says speed cameras started going up in April.

“Right now, they’re at Ballard-Hudson (Elementary), Weaver (Middle), Westside (High) on Heath Road,” he said. “Then the next school year, I think they’re already up. They’ll be at several others.”

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports mailing more than 5,000 warnings and more than 2,000 citations following the installation of the first set of cameras in April.

“It’s going to be beneficial to have these cameras at every school zone where we can monitor the speed and hopefully get folks to slow down,” Major Wolfe said.

Clarence Wright, who lives across from Ballard-Hudson Middle School, says the cameras are necessary.

“My main concerns are the children in this area, so I’m hoping that this will encourage the drivers that are out there to at least slow down,” he said.

The sheriff’s office says its goal is to install cameras at every school zone.

75% of the money from citations will go toward the sheriff’s office and fire department, and the remaining funds will go to the camera company.