Bibb Sheriff’s Office: 10 arrests made, 12 firearms seized in Operation ‘Red Zone’

10 people were arrested and 12 firearms were seized Wednesday as part of Operation "Red Zone."

Photos: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 10 people were arrested and 12 firearms were seized Wednesday as part of Operation “Red Zone.”

Two of the firearms were reported stolen, and several narcotics were also seized, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

These people were arrested and charged with the following:

29-year-old Kannyata Francis: Trafficking Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, marijuana possession less than 1 ounce and possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of schools. He is being held without bond.

23-year-old Shmar Tull: Probation violation. He is being held without bond.

38-year-old Shannon Clyde: Two Counts of contempt of court, and a (hold) from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for a charge in Houston County. He is being held without bond.

26-year-old D’Angelo Roquemore: Possession of firearm by convicted felon and probation violation. He is being held without bond.

26-year-old Willie Young: Possession of firearm by convicted felon and probation violation. He is being held without bond.

29-year-old Torico Bonner: Possession of firearm by convicted felon and probation violation. He is being held without bond.

24-year-old Maury Frye: Possession of firearm by convicted felon and probation violation. He is being held without bond.

30-year-old Ryan Reeves: Probation violation. Reeves was released on a release order by the courts.

30-year-old Martrell Scott: Probation violation and a (hold) from the Forsyth Police Department for a charge in Forsyth. He is being held without bond.

30-year-old Danny Davis: Probation violation. He is being held without bond.

The operation included the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Gang Task Force, United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force, Department of Community Supervision, Georgia State Patrol and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.