Bibb Schools approves construction of new Springdale Elementary School

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is moving forward with the construction of a new Springdale Elementary School.

Media Specialist Meagin Jiles says a lot of memories lie within the walls of Springdale, from attending the school as a 6-year-old to now teaching there.

She says hearing about the construction of a new school was bittersweet.

“I think I’m a little bit sad that the building will be gone, but I’m really excited about all the new opportunities that we’ll get,” she said.

The school was built in 1971. It’s gone through several renovations over the years, from new paint and floors to plumbing and AC.

According to Sam Kitchens, the district’s Executive Director of Capital Programs, says Springdale is one of the oldest schools in the district so building a new one is a must.

“The good thing about this site is that it lends us to be able to build a new school on-site while we’re still operating the existing school and then transfer into the new one and then tear down the old school,” Kitchens said.

Although planning is still in its early stages, he says the school will enhance learning for each student.

“It keeps them engaged and excited about being here, and for the parents, it’s an opportunity to have the latest and greatest opportunities for learning for their kids.”

Kitchens says the new school will accommodate up to 100 more students and will have larger spaces for arts. The gym will be bigger, too.

Jiles says there’s a lot to look forward to.

“One of the things I’m most excited about is the opportunity for added security,” she said.

Construction will begin in the spring and be finished by the summer of 2024. The project is being paid for with ESPLOST funds.