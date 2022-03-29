Bibb School District opens sports medicine lab at Hutchings College and Career Academy

Bibb County high school students can now explore the world of sports medicine with a hands-on lab class.

Bibb County Schools open New Sports medicine pathway lab Bibb County Schools open New Sports medicine pathway lab

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County high school students can now explore the world of sports medicine with a hands-on lab class.

Monday, school leaders and students gathered to cut the ribbon on the newest Sports Medicine Pathway lab at W.S Hutchings College and Career Academy, providing more opportunities for students to immerse themselves into a new career pathway.

This course is part of the dual enrollment courses offered by local colleges.

Sports medicine instructor Sam Hadaway says the lab allows him to teach in different ways.

“This gives students the opportunity to learn hands-on with the skill-based learning,” he said. “Without any kind of real break in how we’re setting up the classroom.”

Hadaway says prior to opening the lab, the transition from textbook to hands-on was difficult in a small space.

He says this new lab can offer a lot more options like physical therapy and wrapping wounds.

Dr. Cassandra Miller-Washington, the academy’s CEO, says construction began in August.

“This was one of the pathways that was missing,” she said. “We have healthcare as CNA, we have EMT and EMR. As we start looking with our local colleges in our community, a lot of the colleges have added the sports athletic training.”

The lab was paid for with American Rescue Plan funds. It will cost around $150,000.

According to Dr. Miller, once students go through the program, they’ll be certified as student athletic trainers, giving students like Robbiana Jackson a chance to do what she loves.

Jackson is in 11th grade at Northeast High School.

“My favorite thing to do here is practice with the game ready machine,” Jackson said. “Helping others isolate their legs, get warmed up for practice.”

Jackson says she’s grateful the school district has invested so much into the lab.