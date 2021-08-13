Bibb leaders host meeting to remind bar owners of new rules

Bar and club owners must update their security systems to keep alcohol license.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– New bar and club safety requirements in Macon-Bibb took effect on July 1. Thursday afternoon, county leaders wanted to make sure those new rules were made clear to everyone.

“This is an opportunity for you to ask those questions to clear up an inconsistencies you may have or any questions you may have prior to enforcement,” Mayor Lester Miller explained.

The safety amendments were passed in March of 2020, and expected to be implemented by business owners in July. However, county officials have not enforced these rules yet because they wanted to give business owners a chance to adjust before deputies came knocking.

“We don’t want to run into those issues when they come into your place of business and shut you down issue a citation, or stop the business, or pull your alcohol license,” Miller said.

Owners are expected to upgrade security camera resolutions to 1080p and have them at all points of entry or sales. Cameras must also be kept in well lit and clean conditions.

There are new rules for bouncers and security guards too. If any guards are armed, the county must be notified and the guards must have blue card safety certification. Also, bar and club security staff are not allowed to be under the influence while working.

If deputies find a business is not in compliance with these rules, they’ll write them a fine for $1000. If the business owner fails to pay it, they will face six months of jail time.

County Attorney Michael McNeil asks all owners to email him with any questions they didn’t get to ask at the meetings.

The security checks will begin in the next few weeks, and will be done at random.