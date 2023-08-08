Bibb Investigators looking for man in connection to theft

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in a theft case.

They say the person in this truck you see below, broke into a storage area at Mikado Baptist Church on July 24, and stole the white trailer you see in the picture.

The truck has a side mounted toolbox on the driver’s side.

Investigators say this same person, may also be a suspect in a trailer theft from a construction site at the Shoppes at River Crossing on Riverside Drive on July 25.

If you have any information on either theft, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.