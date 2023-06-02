Bibb deputies searching for man wanted in connection with May 29 aggravated assault

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who deputies call a person of interest in connection with an aggravated assault that happened on May 29.

Quintez Brantley (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 22-year-old Quintez Brantley is wanted for “several counts” of aggravated assault stemming from an incident that happened just before 3 p.m. on May 29 in the 1900 block of Walnut Street.

Call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.