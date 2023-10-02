Bibb deputies search for truck in connection with fatal shooting

Photo Credit to Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened over the weekend, and they’re looking for one specific clue to point them in the direction of the suspect.

Deputies are asking for help finding this white Ford F150. They say they believe it’s connected with the shooting that left 19-year-old Cameran Williams dead at a car wash on Millerfield Road.

Deputies were sent to the scene Saturday just after 1 p.m.

If you think you’ve seen this truck or have any other information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.