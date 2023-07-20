Bibb deputies: Man in critical condition after Wednesday night shooting

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday night.

That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which said deputies responded to the 800 block of Lackey Drive just before 8 p.m. in reference to a shots fired call.

Deputies say they discovered a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took the unidentified man to Atrium Health Navicent for treatment.

As of 9:30 p.m., investigators were still on scene working to determine what led to the shooting.

“The information provided is preliminary and could change as the investigation progresses,” the release stated.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.