Bibb Deputies looking for three stolen cars

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three stolen cars. Around 9pm November 21, a silver 2014 Dodge Avenger was taken at gunpoint by four juveniles in the parking lot of the Reliance Food Mart located at 3590 Napier Ave. The second incident occurred at Shell gas station located at 627 Shurling Dr, on November 22, 2022, just before 2:00am. It was reported that a Red 2000 Ford Taurus was taken by two male juveniles. The third incident occurred at Econo Lodge located at 130 Holiday Dr. north, at 3:20am. A red 2015 Buick Encore was taken by subjects described as two female juveniles and one male juvenile. Investigators have determined the juveniles used the vehicle from the first theft to take the additional vehicles.

The owners of the vehicles were not injured during these incidents.

Anyone with any information in reference to these incidents are asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.