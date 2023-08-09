Bibb deputies investigating Tuesday night armed robbery at auto parts store

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a commercial robbery that happened Tuesday night at Advance Auto Parts on Pio Nono Avenue.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial robbery that happened Tuesday night at Advance Auto Parts on Pio Nono Avenue.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies were called to the scene around 7 p.m., just minutes after the crime.

According to deputies, two male suspects were involved in the robbery. One entered the business and brandished a firearm, demanding money from the cash register. The other was waiting at the entrance, and both fled on foot after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

Deputies say the first suspect was wearing all black clothing with a blue shirt under a jacket, and the second suspect was wearing a dark navy hoodie with a white shirt and face covering.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have information.