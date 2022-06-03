Bibb deputies asking for public’s help finding missing man

37-year-old Matthew Brock Mayhew hasn't been in contact with his family since May 29.

Matthew Mayhew (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Investigators say 37-year-old Matthew Brock Mayhew hasn’t been in contact with his family since the morning of May 29. Investigators were told Mayhew left his home on foot and hasn’t been seen by family members since.

He is not believed to be in danger, but the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Mayhew is about 5’9″ and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hari and brown eyes with a beard and mustache.

Investigators say he’s reported to have issues with speech, and he has a distinct walk.

He was last seen in the 3000 block of Hartley Bridge Road.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

