Bibb Department of Juvenile Justice Correctional officer arrested for sexual assault

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 28-year-old former Juvenile Correctional Officer with the Department of Juvenile Justice has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

According to the DJJ, Investigation shows Tyrell De’Jon Johnson of Warner Robins was found to have improper contact with a youth at the Macon Youth Development Campus– leading to him being charged with one count each of Sexual Assault by Persons with Supervisory Authority and Violation of Oath of Office

The DJJ says they have zero tolerance for the allegations against Johnson–and that he was fired on December 6th as a result of the investigation. The department says it will continue to hold all employees accountable for actions that violate internal policies, oath of office, or the law.

The case has been turned over to the Macon-Bibb County District Attorney Office for Prosecution.