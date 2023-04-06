Bibb County’s VIP Academy prepares for first graduation ceremony

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County’s VIP Academy is gearing up for its first-ever graduation ceremony this spring.

Seniors received their caps and gowns Wednesday.

The virtual K-12 school, which started as an online program option during the Covid-19 pandemic, offers all of its classes online to Bibb County School District students.

De’veniti Chambers, who will be the first in her family to graduate high school, expressed her excitement about the upcoming ceremony.

“It feels amazing, it’s an emotional journey,” she said. “It gave me the opportunity to work and learn and do it at my pace, and not have to be feeling like everything is combative and I can’t do it.”

According to VIP Academy Mentor Candice Johnson, the graduation ceremony will provide students with the opportunity to be recognized separately from other Bibb County high schools.

“This year they will not only attend VIP Academy, they will also walk under VIP Academy for Bibb County schools,” Johnson said.

Previously, seniors graduating from VIP Academy have marched in ceremonies with classes from their original zoned home school, according to the district.

“They’re very excited,” Johnson continued. “Some of them are nervous, not quite sure exactly what they want to do when it comes to post-graduation, but they are looking forward to a new journey and a new adventure.”

The VIP Academy’s graduation is scheduled for Friday, May 26 at 1 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum.