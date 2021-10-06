Bibb County voters will decide penny tax in Nov. 2 special election
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County voters will have the chance to vote on an Other Local Option Sales Tax on November 2. If approved the OLOST would add an extra penny onto a bill for anything purchased in Macon-Bibb. Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says the county would collect around $30 million dollars to go toward public safety and boost the local economy.
In-person, advanced voting starts on Tuesday, October 12th and ends on October 29th. Voters can cast an early ballot at two location, Monday- Friday, 8:30am – 5:30pm:
- Board of Elections Office at 2525 Pio Nono Avenue
- Elaine Lucas Senior Center at 132 Willie Smokie Glover Drive (Carolyn Crayton Park)
Advanced voting will also take place on Saturday, October 16th and Saturday, October 23rd from 9:00am to 5:00pm at both locations.
On Election Day, November 2nd, voters will need to cast a ballot at their voting precinct.