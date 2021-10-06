Bibb County voters will decide penny tax in Nov. 2 special election

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County voters will have the chance to vote on an Other Local Option Sales Tax on November 2. If approved the OLOST would add an extra penny onto a bill for anything purchased in Macon-Bibb. Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says the county would collect around $30 million dollars to go toward public safety and boost the local economy.

In-person, advanced voting starts on Tuesday, October 12th and ends on October 29th. Voters can cast an early ballot at two location, Monday- Friday, 8:30am – 5:30pm:

Board of Elections Office at 2525 Pio Nono Avenue

Elaine Lucas Senior Center at 132 Willie Smokie Glover Drive (Carolyn Crayton Park)

Advanced voting will also take place on Saturday, October 16th and Saturday, October 23rd from 9:00am to 5:00pm at both locations.

On Election Day, November 2nd, voters will need to cast a ballot at their voting precinct.