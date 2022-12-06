Bibb County voters head to polls for runoff election

Bibb County residents rushed to the polls Tuesday morning to cast their votes.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Tuesday was Election Day for the hotly contested runoff race for the U.S. Senate.

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker were on the ballot.

Mercer student Collinda Simmons came back home from Athens to do her part and cast her vote.

“My voice definitely matters and my voice was heard,” Simmons said. “It’s really important to get your votes out. I feel like the calling team has done a great job of getting everyone out, calling and making sure everyone is aware of the voting and their locations, so it’s important that all of us have our voice out, either party, it’s just important to get it out.”

Interim Elections Supervisor for the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections, Thomas Gillon, says that lines and the polls were moving slow and steady at most polling locations.

“We would at most have three locations for early voting,” he said. “We have 31 locations for election day, so there are a lot more places to take care of the voters.”