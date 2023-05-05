Bibb County valedictorians, salutatorians receive scholarships to support college education
Bibb County's valedictorians and salutatorians were awarded scholarships on Thursday to recognize their academic achievements and support their future college education.
Local attorney Mahdi Abdur-Rahman and community member Ray Wilson presented the scholarships, emphasizing the importance of investing in the education of these students, who he believes will be future leaders of the country.
“We know that they’re gonna be future leaders, so we want to make sure that they know that they have our support, so again, it’s just giving them the support to continue to move forward, push things along and hopefully continue on a successful path,” Abdur-Rahman said.
Here’s the full list of recipients:
Central
Valedictorian: Wilson Bridges
Salutatorian: Henry Jennings
Howard
Valedictorian: Malachi Woolfolk
Salutatorian: Nyah Clifton
Northeast
Valedictorian: Jazmyn Revels
Salutatorian: Jalayzha Williams
Rutland
Valedictorian: Mackenzie Ussery
Salutatorian: Jonathan Landa
Southwest
Valedictorian: Tatiana Traore
Salutatorian: Alashis Ka’Maya Lowe
Westside
Valedictorian: Na’Ya Kendrick
Salutatorian: Kyla S. Graham
VIP Academy
Valedictorian: Tyra Smith
Salutatorian: Ella Suk