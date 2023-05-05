Bibb County valedictorians, salutatorians receive scholarships to support college education

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County’s valedictorians and salutatorians were awarded scholarships on Thursday to recognize their academic achievements and support their future college education.

Local attorney Mahdi Abdur-Rahman and community member Ray Wilson presented the scholarships, emphasizing the importance of investing in the education of these students, who he believes will be future leaders of the country.

“We know that they’re gonna be future leaders, so we want to make sure that they know that they have our support, so again, it’s just giving them the support to continue to move forward, push things along and hopefully continue on a successful path,” Abdur-Rahman said.

Here’s the full list of recipients:

Central

Valedictorian: Wilson Bridges

Salutatorian: Henry Jennings

Howard

Valedictorian: Malachi Woolfolk

Salutatorian: Nyah Clifton

Northeast

Valedictorian: Jazmyn Revels

Salutatorian: Jalayzha Williams

Rutland

Valedictorian: Mackenzie Ussery

Salutatorian: Jonathan Landa

Southwest

Valedictorian: Tatiana Traore

Salutatorian: Alashis Ka’Maya Lowe

Westside

Valedictorian: Na’Ya Kendrick

Salutatorian: Kyla S. Graham

VIP Academy

Valedictorian: Tyra Smith

Salutatorian: Ella Suk