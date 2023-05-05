Bibb County valedictorians, salutatorians receive scholarships to support college education

Bibb County's valedictorians and salutatorians were awarded scholarships on Thursday to recognize their academic achievements and support their future college education.
Edward Smart,
Bibb Scholarship Recipients 2023

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County’s valedictorians and salutatorians were awarded scholarships on Thursday to recognize their academic achievements and support their future college education.

Local attorney Mahdi Abdur-Rahman and community member Ray Wilson presented the scholarships, emphasizing the importance of investing in the education of these students, who he believes will be future leaders of the country.

“We know that they’re gonna be future leaders, so we want to make sure that they know that they have our support, so again, it’s just giving them the support to continue to move forward, push things along and hopefully continue on a successful path,” Abdur-Rahman said.

Here’s the full list of recipients:

 

Central
Valedictorian: Wilson Bridges
Salutatorian: Henry Jennings

 

Howard
Valedictorian: Malachi Woolfolk
Salutatorian: Nyah Clifton

 

Northeast
Valedictorian: Jazmyn Revels
Salutatorian: Jalayzha Williams

 

Rutland
Valedictorian: Mackenzie Ussery
Salutatorian: Jonathan Landa

 

Southwest
Valedictorian: Tatiana Traore
Salutatorian: Alashis Ka’Maya Lowe

 

Westside
Valedictorian: Na’Ya Kendrick
Salutatorian: Kyla S. Graham

 

VIP Academy
Valedictorian: Tyra Smith
Salutatorian: Ella Suk

Categories: Bibb County, Featured, Local News

Related

Recipe Concepts